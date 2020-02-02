|
ANDOVER - Kenneth M. Bowers, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Mr. Bowers was born on Oct. 2, 1942 in Punxsutawney, Pa. to Martin E. and June O. (Korb) Bowers. He was a 1961 graduate of DuBois Area High School in DuBois, Pa. at which time he joined the United States Air Force. He served tours of duty in Germany and Turkey and was discharged in Sept. 1968. On Dec. 28, 1964, in Freden, Germany, he married Helga Joerissen, who survives.
Ken founded Mikro Telecommunications in Andover in 1980 where he was an equipment installer. In 1996, he founded and operated Andover Hardware until his retirement in 2005. He had previously worked for Contel of New York based out of Alfred.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Ken is survived by two sons, Robert E. (Deborah) Bowers and Michael G. (Kara) Bowers, both of Andover; four brothers, James (Shirley) Bowers of Morrisdale, Pa., Mervin (Cathy) Bowers of Coudersport, Pa., Melvin (Donna) Bowers of DuBois, Pa. and Bradley (Kathy) Bowers of Luthersburg, Pa.; two sisters, Barbara Larrabee of Reynoldsville, Pa and Beverly (Don) Bailey of Pleasant Gap, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Douglas Larrabee; five grandchildren, Aimee (Bryan) Dodge of Alfred Station and Daniel (Brittnay) Bowers, Dylan Bowers, Rachel (James Wilson) Bowers and Rebecca Bowers, all of Andover; three great grandchildren, Trixie Bowers, Grace Bowers and Colin Dodge with a fourth Baby Girl Wilson on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bowers; a sister, Shirley Larrabee; and a brother-in-law, Ken Larrabee.
Ken was a family man. He had the great joy of working together with his two sons straight out of high school. After retirement, when he wasn't tending the store, Ken enjoyed the life of a homebody spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. His favorite activities were mowing the yard, chopping wood and riding the gator with his dog Max. He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Ken was a life member of the Andover American Legion Lynch-Burgett Post 397 and was a member of the Andover Masonic Lodge Post 558 F. & A. M. and the Andover Rod and Gun Club.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The memorial service will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the visitation with Rev. Christian Mattison of the Andover Presbyterian Church officiating.
Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to Andover Volunteer Fire Department, 60 S. Main St., Andover, NY 14806 or to SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 SR 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020