WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Kenneth O. Bellows, 93, of Wellsville, formerly of Scio, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from noon – 2 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. The Rev. William Willson will officiate. CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines apply. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery, where Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.
Memorials may be made to First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 470 North Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.