Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Town Line Cemetery
Rathbone, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin E. Palmer


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin E. Palmer Obituary
HORSEHEADS/CAMERON - Kevin E. Palmer, 65, formerly of Cameron, passed away Thursday afternoon (Nov. 21, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira after an extended illness.

Kevin was born Dec. 11, 1953 in Bath to the late Clayton and Vera (Wilcox) Palmer.

He is survived by a sister, Melody Shaffer of Cameron; and a brother, Max Palmer of Bath; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Palmer.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Town Line Cemetery, town of Rathbone, on Friday Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -