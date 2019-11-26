|
HORSEHEADS/CAMERON - Kevin E. Palmer, 65, formerly of Cameron, passed away Thursday afternoon (Nov. 21, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira after an extended illness.
Kevin was born Dec. 11, 1953 in Bath to the late Clayton and Vera (Wilcox) Palmer.
He is survived by a sister, Melody Shaffer of Cameron; and a brother, Max Palmer of Bath; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Palmer.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Town Line Cemetery, town of Rathbone, on Friday Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019