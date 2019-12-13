|
Kevin J Mead, 56, of 104 E. Main St., lost his fight with cancer on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital .
Kevin was born on July 11, 1963 to Lester (Lucky) Mead and Linda Roberts of Wellsville, N.Y.
On Feb. 14, 1994 Kevin married his one true love, Melodi, who survives. Also surviving are his two sons, Stephen Barker of Cheraw, South Carolina and Jason Barker of Bath, N.Y.; two daughters, Emily and Rosalee Mead of Hornell, N.Y.; as well as nine grandchildren. Kevin is also survived by one sister,(Dawn Perry); three brothers, (Raymond, Benjamin and Myron Alger); and his father, (Lester); along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Roberts.
Kevin was employed by the Hornell Area Transit up until his passing. He formed bonds with many of his passengers and challenged himself on a daily basis to make each passenger smile. Preceding his time at Hornell Area Transit Kevin lived and worked in Susquehanna Pennsylvania. While living in Pennsylvania Kevin worked between bouts of cancer for the Susquehanna School District as a bus driver, where he impacted many a student's day with his positive attitude and encouraging nature.
Kevin was a true admirer of 70's and 80's classic rock, having attended many concerts in his lifetime. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, making memories and making every moment count. Kevin was an avid reader, often spending his down time reading Stephen King, Dean Koontz and Bentley Little. A man of simple tastes Kevin had a collection of Tie Dye, keeping in line with his carefree, fun loving, hippie nature.
At Kevin's request his family will be hosting a celebration of life on Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Sons of Italy Carducci Lodge, 70 Erie Ave., Hornell.
They will be accepting friends and family between 3 and 6 p.m. During this time, food, and conversation we be available for all who wish to stay and reminisce with the family.
Kevin's family ask that all come as they are, and that those who may wish to represent something Kevin was passionate of wear some Tie Dye in remembrance of him.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family was assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019