CANISTEO - Kim W. Charles, 66, of Stephens Street, passed away Friday (April 5, 2019) at her home.
Born in Hornell, March 31, 1953, the daughter of Merlin and Winona Marks, she had resided in the Fremont-Canisteo area all her life. She was a graduate of Arkport Central School, Class of 1972.
Kim had been employed as a clerk at the former Milbrook Bread Store in Hornell.
Kim will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, selfless, giving and supportive person who loved her family greatly. She also loved Alan Jackson, animals, especially beagles, watching the Andy Griffith Show and the Golden Girls. After her employment at the Millbrook Store, she returned to school and received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree from the Wildwood Boces Campus in Hornell. Kim loved to spend time with her grandchildren, sitting outside in the sunshine and loved herself a "good nap."
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald Charles to whom she was married on July 2, 1972; her sister, Darla Avery; and two brothers, George and Duane Marks.
She is survived by her daughters, Jodie (Russell) Pierce of Canisteo, Candice (Marc) Priest of New Jersey; her son, Michael (Jennifer Wing) Charles of Canisteo; and six grandchildren, Allison Pierce, Maddie Priest, Chase Priest, Garrett Charles, Lily Priest and Kendall Charles.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. The family will observe a private funeral service with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Wilmont Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019