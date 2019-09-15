Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Kimberly Marie (Field) Sharp


1976 - 2019
Kimberly Marie (Field) Sharp Obituary
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Kimberly Marie (Field) Sharp, 43, of 8344 N. 67th Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at home. She was born July 22, 1976 in Wellsville, the daughter of Dennis B. and Luanne (Ross) Field.

Kimberly was raised in Scio and was a 1994 graduate of Scio Central School. She resided in the Scio area until 2007, when she moved to Florida. She moved to Arizona in 2009 and was a Certified Nursing Assistant for a number of facilities. At the time of her death, she was employed by Scottsdale Eye Surgery Center.

She is survived by her father of Bolivar; three sons, David M. Rahr of Alma, Graysen A. Sharp, and Kaden R. Sharp of Goodyear, Arizona; her former husband, Jeremy Sharp of Goodyear, Arizona; two sisters, Angela Field, and Pamela Field, both of Scio; a brother, Raymond Field of Scio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in addition to her mother, by her paternal grandparents, Maurice and Kay Field; and her maternal grandparents, Richard and Bertha Jones.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-8 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. A time of sharing memories and service will follow visitation on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Please consider memorial donations to Dennis Field, 5785 McKee Road, Bolivar, N.Y. 14715, to help cover the transportation cost associated with bringing Kim home.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
