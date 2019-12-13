|
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. - Kirk David Rumsey, 61, of Canandaigua, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Canandaigua.
He leaves behind his beloved wife JoAnn (Goddard) (Post) Rumsey of 32 years; son Andy Post of Churchville, N.Y.; daughter Denise (Post) Carlson of Marshfield, WI; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Kolby, Makala, Abigail, Christin, Payton and Madeline; one brother, Mark (Pat Graff) Rumsey of Albuquerque, NM; four sisters, Kim (Blane) Berry of Rome, N.Y., Linda (Keith) Rumsey-Dolega of Trumbull, CT, Susan (Julius) Dichter of Litchfield, CT, and Ellen (Michael) Shawl of Friendship, N.Y.; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Kirk is predeceased by his father and mother, Keith and Mildred (Fuller) Rumsey; and his youngest sister, Eileen (Joe Shephard) (Vern) Matacale.
Born March 30, 1958, in Cuba, N.Y., the third of seven children, he was raised in Friendship, spending his early years working on the family dairy farm. Kirk graduated from Friendship Central School in 1976. Kirk was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and after four years of active service, was honorably discharged. He attended Alfred State College - SUNY College of Technology in Alfred NY - receiving a dual-degree in Agricultural Science and Agricultural Business and Management, Dean's list status.
Kirk loved to learn and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed the simple things in life; he loved gardening, photography, and found no greater reward than taking walks in the woods. He was an entrepreneur at heart, constantly tinkering with the norm. His accomplishments include inventing a process to create a high-yield natural preservative from milk-whey waste product, installing a wind turbine on the family farm to feed energy back into the power grid, refurbishing an Amish sawmill for custom millwork, implementing a beekeeping business, and developing a reverse-osmosis maple syrup production system. Kirk loved working with his father on restoring the family's heritage Rumsey Engines collection, now on display at the Pioneer Oil Museum in Bolivar, N.Y. More recently Kirk worked to develop solar systems for dairy farms in New York state. Kirk was devoted to God, his wife and his family. His smile and laugh personified who he was.
A funeral service will be held on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Cheshire Community Church, Cheshire, N.Y. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Spring 2020 in Friendship, N.Y. Flowers may be sent to the Cheshire Community Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019