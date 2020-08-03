FRIENDSHIP - Kory G. Marks, 36, of Linwood Avenue, passed away suddenly on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) in Belmont.
He was born in Olean on Jan. 4, 1984, the son of George Marks and Pamela Morton Weaver, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Friendship Central School, and later from JCC with an Associate's Degree. He was currently working at Coast Professionals in Geneseo, N.Y. Kory was active in the Friendship American Legion and was currently the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion. His love of sports was immense, he was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, the Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Yankees (but not the Boston Red Sox of whom he despised).
His love of sports found him following high school sports for family, and friend's families sporting events, all over several counties. Kory also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and playing golf every chance he got.
His caring, loving nature for his family, and extended family are hard to put into words, but one might say massive, and very passionate.
He was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Marge Schroeder; paternal grandparents, Arno and Dolly Marks; his maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Morton; his uncle, Robert Landsman; and aunt, Roni Pasternak.
He is survived by his father, George (Yvonne) Marks of Friendship; his mother, Pam (Harold) Weaver of Belfast; his brother, Luke Marks of Ohio; his sister, Karissa (Christopher) Diagostino of Maine; step-brother, Chance (Hannah) Weaver; step-sister, Lexi (AJ Niedermaier) Weaver; nieces and nephews, Greyson Diagostino, Daegen Weaver, Ira Weaver; his maternal grandfather, Gene Morton; aunts and uncles, Melissa (Greg) Cole, Brian (Jodie) Morton, Stephanie (Jeff) Burgess, Theresa Landsman, Sherry Madison, Lori (Chuck) Cole, Julie (John) Schleyer, and Jeff Marks; many many cousins, and a huge amount of friends.
The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) from 4-7 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home 101 West Ave., in Angelica. (Please be advised a capacity limit and mask will be required) A Celebration and Remembrance will be on Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at 1:30 p.m., at the LeFleur property, 8221 Farnsworth Road, Cuba, N.Y. 14727. A private burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Friendship.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
The family would like to ask for donations to your local Mental Health or Suicide Prevention. The National Suicide Prevention number is 1-800-273-8255 or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.