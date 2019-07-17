|
ARKPORT - Lancing "Lance" D. Schroeder, 66, of Oak Hill Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon (July 16, 2019) at Noyes Hospital in Dansville.
Born in Cuba, N.Y., Aug. 18, 1952, a son of James and Betty (Scott) Schroeder, he had resided in Arkport since 1968. Lance was a graduate of Arkport Central School, he then joined the United States Air Force and honorably served his country from 1970-1974. On Aug. 20, 1977 he married the former Linda Buckholz, who survives. He was a member of the American Legion and the Arkport Presbyterian Church. He was an Elder at the church as well as a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher and a leader of different Bible studies. Lance volunteered for Faith in Action. He was a Little League coach and an umpire for several years. Lance enjoyed cooking, gardening and painting but most of all Lance enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother; Bryan Schroeder.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Arkport; a daughter, Kristen Schroeder of Arkport; a son, Kurt Kemp of Indiana; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bottomley, Allison Kemp, Ethan Rodriguez and Zoey Kemp; four great-grandchildren, Ayrianna, Alice, Jack and Rowan Bottomley; one brother, Martin (Marsha) Schroeder of Palmyra; two sisters, Lorraine (William) Layton of Maryland and Sharon (James) Cody of Washington; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Thursday (July 18, 2019) from 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Arkport Presbyterian Church, 15 Main St., Arkport, N.Y. 14807, Rev. Bruce Incze officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Arkport Presbyterian Church, 15 Main St., Arkport, N.Y. 14807.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 17, 2019