ANDOVER - Larry C. Nevol, 65, passed away Monday (June 10, 2019) at home surrounded by family.
Larry was born on May 4, 1954 in North Hornell to Charles J. and Alice J. (O'Dell) Nevol, Jr. He was a 1972 graduate of Andover Central School. On June 4, 2016, in Gettysburg, Pa., he married Denise E. Austin, solidifying a wonderful 22-year romance.
Larry worked as a machinist for Dresser-Rand Corporation for 42 years, retiring in 2016.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by three children, Alicia (Thomas) Nevol, Robert (Brandy) Nevol and Nykole Nevol, all of Andover; three brothers, Charles Nevol and David (Mary) Nevol, both of Andover and J.D. Nevol of Houston, Tex.; three sisters, Bonnie (Kendall) Peeples of Taccoa, Ga., Kay (Gabby) Cabellero of Houston, Tex. and Mary L. Nevol of Andover; two grandchildren, Brynna Kay Nevol of Corning and Analiyah K.M. Wyatt of Andover and a baby boy Nevol coming in July; a special lifelong friend, Andy Jackson of Andover; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amaní Laraí-Rose Porchia; two brothers-in-law, Rick Meyer and Bill Dickenson; a sister-in-law, Patty Nevol and a nephew, Brian Nevol.
Larry was most in his element when he was outside enjoying nature. He loved to hunt and fish and plant oak and maple trees on his property. His favorite things were spending time on "the farm" with his wife and family. Together they enjoyed swimming, shooting and family cookouts. He enjoyed teaching his children to shoot responsibly and enjoyed the friendly competition of trap and target practice. He loved his gardening and made sure the local deer had a well-supplied food plot. A common outing was to drive the countryside looking for deer, often capturing pictures of them in his camera. Larry was also a NASCAR fan and would travel with his family to Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway to indulge his passion.
Per Larry's wishes, there will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on "the farm" on Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 12, 2019