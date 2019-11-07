|
|
WELLSVILLE - Larry R. Witter, of 882 Alma Hill Road, passed away Tuesday (November 5, 2019) shortly after arrival at the Olean General Hospital.
Born February 9, 1948 in Olean, he was the son of Leroy and Esther Emerson Witter. On October 1, 1983 in Spring Hill Florida, he married Mary Roulo, who survives.
Larry worked as the service manager for Jim Quinlan in Florida and later owned his own automobile repair shop in Bolivar. He was a solitary man, who was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying, hunting, fishing, and trapping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Tim (Sue) Witter of Warren, Pa., LaRae (Ralph) Best of Bolivar, and Codie (Roger) Strawcutter of Allegany; four step-children, Laurie (Dave) Corra of Sanborn, Chris Davis of Margate, Fla., Lynn Robinson of Little Genesee, and Shawn (Heather) Davis of Keystone Heights, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
He was predeceased by his parents.
At the family's request, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the 6215 Sheridan Dr. Suite 100, Buffalo, NY, 14221 or to the Allegany County SPCA, 5440 Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019