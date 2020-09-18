HORNELL - Laura J. Witzmann, 58, of 90 Seneca St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon (Sept. 14, 2020) shortly after being transported to St. James Hospital.
Born in Yonkers, NY on July 13, 1962, she was the daughter of Herbert and Helene (Bardeen) Witzmann.
Laura's family moved to Hart Street in Hornell when she was about five years old. She grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1983).
She had been employed at the Steuben County ARC for about 16 years doing embroidering and imaging and also served as an aid at the East Main Street ARC Home.
An active member of New Life Ministries of North Hornell which is now Station Church, Laura enjoyed Sunday Services, Bible Study and other church activities. She also loved playing cards, especially "Skip-Bo." Some of her favorite times were simply being a wonderful "Grandma" and enjoying her grandchildren's activities, especially Little League Baseball games. She was her four grandchildren's biggest fan!!
Laura will be sadly missed by her loving family and also by her her many friends, especially her dearest friends, Beth Jones and Brenda VanOrnsdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Surviving are her daughter, Megan (Jonathan) Gibbs of Hornell; four sisters, Diane (Pam) Griffin of Hornell, Linda Witzmann of Hornell, Mary Kay (James) Beaver of Hornell and Tracey (Moe) McNamara of Rochester; one brother, Daniel Witzmann of Hornell; four grandchildren, Harper Davis, Olyvia Davis, Mason Gibbs and Elias Gibbs; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Laura J. Witzmann will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m. with Pastor Joel Bolduc officiating.
Laura's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or the Hornell Little League, PO Box 374, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.