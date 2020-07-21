ALFRED/HARTSVILLE - Laurence J. "Mac" McCormick, 56, of Call Hill Road, Hartsville and Rose Apt. in Alfred, passed away Saturday afternoon (July 18, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following an extended illness.
Mac was born April 19, 1964 in Lansdale, Pa. to Laurence H. and Mary P. (O'Donnell) McCormick.
He was a graduate of Lehigh Catholic School and had attended SUNY at Alfred, where he received an Agronomy Associate's Degree in applied science. Mac was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as an E-7 Gunny Sergeant. He was very proud of his service to his country. Mac had six tours in the Middle East theater of operations, three of which were in Iraq. His first tour of duty was during operation Desert Shield which later became known as Desert Storm.
Mac had been employed as the superintendent/property manager for the Rose Apartments in Alfred. He was a very active member of the A.E. Crandall Hook & Ladder Co. in Alfred where he held the office of Captain of the ladder truck. He was also an EMT and served on various company committees, one in particular was the committee on purchasing the new ladder truck. He was also enthusiastic in training members, new recruits and youth in many aspects of fire practices. In 2013 he was awarded the fireman of the year by the department. Mac was a very valued member of the Alfred Fire Department community and will be sorely missed.
Mac was also a U.S. forest service wildland fire fighter and served as one of the "hotshots" on the team. He had over 100 parachute jumps to his credit. Mac also worked at Jones Memorial Hospital as a Unit secretary in the ER and a PCT on second floor. He also worked as a pharmacy technician at JMH. Mac also donated a kidney to his sister when he was in the Marines.
Outside of work and the fire department, Mac was an avid gun enthusiast who loved to target shoot and improve on his great marksmanship. He was a loving father and his pride showed as he watched his daughter compete in track and swim meets. One of his favorite and enduring pastimes was camping and spending time in the outdoors with his daughter, the love of his life.
Mac is survived by a daughter, Samantha McCormick of Alfred; his mother, Mary McCormick of Wellsville; one brother, Michael (Ileen Bancroft) McCormick of Canaseraga; and three nephews, Connor, Ethan and Arthur McCormick' aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father, Laurence H. McCormick in 2015; and his sister, Patricia J. McCormick in 2019.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where a funeral service with military honors will take place immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mac's name may be made to either the A.E Crandall Hook & Ladder Co., 4 S. Main St., Alfred, N.Y. 14802; or to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.