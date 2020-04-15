|
CANISTEO - Laverne Charles "Chris" Chriscaden, 87, of Canisteo passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020.
Laverne was born on May 22, 1932 in Howard, NY to Charles and Hazel Chriscaden. He was married on July 14, 1954 to the former Helen Ryan.
Laverne graduated from Canisteo High School in 1951. He then served in the Air Force from November 1951-November 1955. He was a Staff Sergeant, serving as an aircraft jet engine tech instructor.
Before his retirement in 1994, Laverne was employed by SKF in Hornell. He then spent several years working as a certified welder and carpenter with the Corning Carpenters Union. He will be remembered as a Jack of all trades.
In his spare time he loved hunting, fishing, doing household projects, and watching various sporting events on TV. He was fond of spending time with his family. He loved telling old stories and jokes. He truly enjoyed holidays and family gatherings.
He was very proud of his family.
Laverne is survived by four children, who all reside in Hornell. They include Kathy (Kelly) Reynolds, Charlie (Felicia) Chriscaden, Julie (Jim) Tobin, and Shelly (John) Clancy. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Laverne was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather, Ervin Northrup, his brother, Leon, his wife, Helen, his son, Thomas, and his two granddaughters, Lauren Clancy and Cheyanna Nickel.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Brown and Powers Funeral Home in Canisteo. There will be no public calling hours. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebok @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas M. Chriscaden Memorial Scholarship fund. Mail to Canisteo-Greenwood CSD 84 Greenwood Street Canisteo, NY 14823. Please memo your donation Thomas M. Chriscaden Memorial.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020