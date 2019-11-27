|
|
HORNELL - Laverne Pete Gordon, 86, of 61 Church St., passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at the Bath VAMC.
Born in North Hornell, Feb. 24, 1933, the son of Frank and Harriet (Woolever) Gordon, he was a lifelong area resident. Pete was honorably discharged from the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid walker, he could always be spotted around town in his flannel shirt, and he also enjoyed hunting, and gardening.
He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Edward, William, Miland and LeRoy Gordon; five sisters, Bessie Gordon, Gladys Prouty, Isabell Winters, Thelma Winters, and Marilyn Gordon; and his niece and caretaker for many years, Donna L. Spike.
He is survived by his sister Elsie Jamison of Wayland, James Spike who opened his home for Pete to live for many years, and several nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends will be present for a funeral service on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at 11 a.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell immediately following with Military Honors.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bath VAMC, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY 14810.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019