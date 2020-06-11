HORNELL - Lawrence McRae "Larry", AKA "Baba" Carroll, 74, of 22 Fulton St., Hornell, died peacefully Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on June 20, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Markham and Genevieve (McRae) Carroll.
Larry grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1964). He was an active member of his high school reunion committee and spent countless hours volunteering his time to ensure each event was a success. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Larry was one of the most caring individuals you could ever have come across and was that guy that would call you up to tell you a funny story just to make you laugh and to see what was going on in your life.
He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country from 1967-1969 and had been stationed in Korea.
Following his honorable discharge from the US Army, Larry returned to the Hornell area and for 10 years was employed as a machinist and crane operator for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, Conrail and GE. He later served as a machinist and crane operator for Morrison-Knudsen Corporation.
After his machinist days, he had been employed in the custodial departments of St. James Mercy Hospital, Bath VA Hospital and Hornell City School District.
Larry was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. He was also a member and past Commander of the Hornell American Legion and a member of the Hornell Elks Lodge.
An avid golfer, Larry had been a long-time member of the Hornell Golf Club (formerly Hornell Country Club). He was a sports' enthusiast and enjoyed watching sporting events on TV. He especially loved rooting for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Yankees. He not only supported his own children in their sporting events growing up, yet was a strong supporter and cheerleader for the Hornell High School sporting teams. His happiest moments, however, were simply spending time with and enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren who were truly the "Apple of His Eye."
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Nagle; and sister-in-law, Saskia Carroll.
He was married on June 10, 1972 to the former Debra "Debbie" Bell, the love of his life, who survives. Also surviving are his loving daughter, Heather Carroll of Bristow, Va.; his loving son, Scott (Maureen) Carroll of Hornell; his brother, Richard Carroll of Puerto Rico; three very special grandchildren, Brennan Michael Carroll, Owen Patrick Carroll and Margaret Grace Carroll; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He had been blessed by the gift of friendship by two sets of very dear close friends, James and Arlene Tobin and James and Julie Tobin who always stood by him and supported him no matter what was asked of them.
Due to the Caronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church at the convenience of the family.
The Funeral Mass for Larry will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 10 a.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Larry's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 29 Erie Ave., Hornell, NY 14843; or to the Hornell Public Library, 64 Genesee St., Hornell, NY 14843; or to the Bath Veteran's Administration (VA), 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY 14810.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.