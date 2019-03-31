|
ALFRED STATION/HORNELL - Leah A. Watson, 89, of Alfred Station, formerly of Hornell, entered into rest, in the presence of her loving family, Tuesday morning (March 26, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Born in Dansville on Oct. 22, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Rawleigh and Nina (Ackley) Rawleigh. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, George Watson, who served in World War II; her daughter, Shirley Lynn Parsons; four grandsons, Mark Anthony Parsons, Matthew Jay Stephens, Brian Monroe Stephens, Jr. and Michael Scott Parsons; one granddaughter, Brittany Ann Vanderhoef; two sons, Frank Watson and Robert Watson, Sr.; two daughters, Barbara Crance and Helen Watson; also several brothers and sisters.
A former resident of Dansville and South Dansville, Leah resided in Hornell for nearly 50 years before moving to Alfred Station four years ago.
She devoted her life to caring for children; and she will be fondly remembered as the "town Nanny."
Her family includes seven children, Bonnie (Ronald) Archambeau of Rochester, Ronnie (Maria Luisa) Watson of Cohocton, Douglas (Nancy) Crance of Pennsylvania, Patricia (James) Weber of Arkport, Connie Greunke of Cuba, N.Y., Lois (Steve) Mix of Canisteo and Keith (Vicki) Parsons of Alfred Station; also many grand, great-grand, great-great grand and great-great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilmena Potter of Dansville; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Leah A. Watson.
There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at Rural Cemetery in Hornell where a graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019).
Online condolences or remembrances of Leah are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019