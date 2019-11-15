|
|
GENESEE - Lee Wayne Grover, 64, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at UPMC Cole in Coudersport following a brief illness.
Lee was born in Wellsboro, Pa. on June 22, 1955 to Levi and Ruth (Main) Grover. At the young age of 17, at the Christian Union Church in Wellsville, he married the love of his life, Linda J. Knickerbocker, who survives.
Lee worked for Arvos-Group (formerly Alstom Air-Preheater) in Wellsville for the past ten years. He previously worked for Germania Well Drilling for 17 years in Germania, Pa., as well as five years for Delta Drilling in Indiana, Pa. and five years for Mite Lite in Wellsville, N.Y.
Along with his wife of 46 years, Lee is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Matthew) Madurski of Erie, Pa. and Lori (Jamie) Allen-Williams of Genesee, Pa.; his grandchildren, Ashlee Madurski, Kaylee Madurski, Jurnee Allen, Venture Allen, Quest Allen, Trek Williams, Mishyn Williams, Krusade Williams and Odyssey Williams; his sisters, Elizabeth Main of Florida, Mae (Joe) Empson of Ulysses, Pa., Lois Grover of Shinglehouse, Pa., and Sally Grover of Genesee, Pa.; a brother, Joe (Robin) Grover of Cross Hill, S.C.; a special nephew, Clayton Grover, for whom Lee was a father figure; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Joshua Allen; three sisters, Dorcelia Sunderlin, Janet Kalkbrenner and Joyce Sunderlin, and two brothers, Karl Grover and Benjamin Grover.
Lee was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the occasional round of golf. He would be found reading the newspaper and he enjoyed western novels.
His daughters fondly remember the numerous fishing trips they took with their dad and the many goofy moments that he spontaneously created. Some of their favorite memories were his famous "chicken dance" and the time he impersonated "Mr. Frogman" through a make believe homemade radio.
Linda grew to love the many trips to Canada, the four wheeling trips with the jeep and the music they listened to on their Friday night dance outings. Lee was quite reserved, that is until he had his first beer. After that, he became quite a hit on the dance floor with his barn boots.
Visitation will be held on Saturday (Nov. 16) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in North Bingham Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Lee's name may be made to Genesee Township Volunteer Fire/EMS Department, 405 Main Street, Genesee, PA 16923.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019