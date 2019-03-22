Home

ALMOND - Lena K. Erskine, 85, died March 20, 2019 at the Steuben Center for Rehabilitation in Bath, N.Y. She lived in Almond, N.Y.

She was a beloved wife and mother to her husband of 68 years, Donald Erskine; daughter, Diane (Mark) Rader; son, Robert (Debbie) Erskine; and adopted daughter, Samantha Erskine Watson; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Almond Union of Churches on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
