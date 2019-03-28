HORNELL - Leo F. Crosby Jr., 77, of 7477 Seneca Road, Hornell, died Monday afternoon (March 25, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, following a long illness.



Born in North Hornell on July 30, 1941, he was the son of Leo and Rose (Generalli) Crosby.



Leo grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. He had been employed for a time at the former Erie Lackawanna Railroad as an electrician apprentice.



Residing in Rochester, N.Y. for nearly 40 years, Leo had been employed as a truck driver for Fay's Drug Store and later as a bus driver for the Fairport School System. For many years, he owned his own Taxi Cab business in the Rochester area. Originally he owned and operated three cabs and primarily worked in conjunction with the Rochester airport. He eventually owned and operated Fairport Taxi and operated throughout the entire Rochester area. He moved back to Hornell about nine years ago.



Leo enjoyed watching sporting events on TV - especially baseball (LA Dodger Fan), football and basketball.



In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas P. Crosby.



Surviving are three brothers, William Crosby of Hornell, Kevin (Lisa) Crosby of Hornell and Michael Crosby of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Mary Ellen O'Brien of Hornell; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



At Leo's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Leo's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to , 4742 North 24th St. (suit 400), Phoenix, AZ 85016; or to , PO Box 1000 - Department 300, Memphis, TN 38148.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary