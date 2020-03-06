|
|
HORNELL - Leo Joseph Porcaro, 89, of 119 East Elm St., Hornell, died early Wednesday morning (March 4, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, where he had been taken by city ambulance after suffering a devastating fall at his home.
Leo was born as Americo Vespucci Porcaro in Furci, Italy on September 12, 1930, and was the son of Nicola and Angeline Porcaro.
When Leo was seven years old, his family moved to the United States and settled in Hornell. While attending St. Ann's School, the Nuns renamed him to Leo Joseph Porcaro. He grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School.
Leo was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He received the Purple Heart Medal after being wounded in action.
For a brief time, Leo was employed at the former Erie Lackawanna Railroad. For many years he worked as a laborer for several construction companies, primarily for SJ Groves & Sons Construction Company of Rochester. While working for SJ Groves & Sons, Leo took part in many major construction jobs throughout the Rochester area and the Southern Tier. Some of the more notable jobs were the construction of Route 86, Route 390, Route 490, Route 590, the Inner Loop and the Rochester War Memorial. He retired from the Rochester Laborers Union.
Leo was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church where he had served as an usher. He was also a life member of the following organizations: The Sons of Italy (G. Carducci Lodge), The Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Hornell American Legion. He was the last living member that was born in Italy, of The Beato Angelo Society, the Patron Saint of Furci Italy.
An avid card player, Leo enjoyed playing poker and euchre, but especially loved playing hearts. He also enjoyed watching western movies and old western TV shows such as The Rifleman, Bonanza and Loredo. He could never turn down the opportunity to watch a classic John Wayne movie. Leo loved rooting for the Buffalo Bills, especially during the Super Bowl years. However his greatest joy in life was simply spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Porcaro.
He was married on May 26, 1956 (63 years) to Joanne (Secondo) who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Rene (Joe) Richardson of Alfred and Mary Magari of Syracuse; two sons, Richard "Rick" Porcaro of Byron, NY and Nicholas "Nick" (Kathleen) Porcaro of Arkport; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Leo J. Porcaro will receive friends on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 2 p.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.
Leo's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, NY 14843 or to a . Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
In recognition of Leo's service to his country during the Korean Conflict, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020