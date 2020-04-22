|
WELLSVILLE - Leonard E. Osgood, 75, of 3524 Route 417, died on Monday (April 20, 2020) shortly after arrival at the Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1944 in Wellsville, the son of the late William and Margaret (Burch) Osgood. On March 29, 1986, in Wellsville, he married Ruth Anderson, who survives.
Leonard was raised in Wellsville and was a 1963 graduate of Wellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division serving two tours in Vietnam between 1968 and 1970. He was formerly employed by Acme Electric in Cuba, Penn Yan Construction; welding bridges as I-86 was being constructed, Butler Larkin, CE Air Preheater, and retired from Dresser-Rand in 1991. He was a member of Local 1580 IAM, an active member, Past President, and Board member of the Wellsville Rod & Gun Club, where he was instrumental in the relocation the trap field, now referred to as the "Leonard Osgood Trap Field." He was a member and Past Commander of the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW, and a 45 Year Life Member of the Genesee Hose Co. No. 5. In addition, he was a NYS Hunting Instructor, a member of the Allegany County Pheasant Program, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and stocking streams.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Ruth, are two step-daughters, Linda Bierman (Jay Greene) of Genesee, Pa., and Connie Graham of Ooltewah, TN; a step-son, Dennis (Robin) Graham of Wellsville; eight siblings, Glenn (Mildred) Osgood, Richard (Anne) Osgood, Gloria (Norman) Smith, Kay Schrlau, Althea Smith, Geraldine Flower (Guy Nichols), Marietta Palmer, and Dale (Kathleen) Osgood, as well as several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents, by two brothers, William and Frank Osgood, a grandson, Chad Graham, great-granddaughter, Chelsea Bierman, a brother-in-law, William Schrlau, a sister-in-law, Ruth Osgood, and a niece, Brenda Raught.
A private burial with full military honors, will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A public memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the , or the SPCA Serving Allegany County. To leave on-line condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020