Levi H. Weaver
Levi H. Weaver, 89, died peacefully early in the morning on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Neffsville, PA on April 1, 1931, the son of Levi M and Elsie (Nolt) Weaver. Levi learned both faith and farming from his parents. In 1955 he moved to Bath, NY along with his wife Mildred and two children to farm together with his brother Irvin and also begin Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church. He loved the farm and raised registered Holsteins, including a NYS grand champion bull. His commitment to his faith and the church always took precedent to farming as he was committed to Pleasant Valley Mennonite church for 55 years.

Levi always had a smile on his face and welcomed everyone. He loved playing games with his family, turning homemade ice cream, hunting, and puzzles. He began the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) relief sale at the Bath fairgrounds which existed annually for nearly 25 years and raised money for third world relief. Levi loved to help others and he served with MDS in Pittsburg and Corning; traveled two times to India to assemble wheelchairs with the Joni Erickson Foundation; went to Honduras to help build a school; traveled with his wife four winters to Arkansas with the SOOP (service opportunities for older persons) program; traveled twice to Alaska to do maintenance at a camp; among many service adventures.

Levi served on the boards of Steuben County Soil & Water committee; Agway; Snell Farm; Youth For Christ; and Gideon International.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred (Hershey); five children: Tim (Juanita) Weaver; John (Nancy) Weaver; Carol (Dagne) Assefa; Phil (Moreen) Weaver; and Bob (Kristy) Weaver; 10 grandchildren – Rachel (Kevin) Docherty; Sara; Sharon (George) Soltysik; Elizabeth; Adam; Rebecca; Lydette (Tyler) Assefa; Menan (Isaac) Assefa; Christina (Cody) Madigan; and Kyle (Toni) Weaver; and seven great grandchildren. His brother Irvin Weaver and sister Lorraine Weaver live in Harrisonburg, Va. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Debra.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life for Levi on Saturday, September 5 at 2 p.m. at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, 6034 Co Rd 69, Canisteo, NY 14823. The service will also be live streamed on the website: www.bvwesleyan.com

In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to MCC (MCC.org) or Buena Vista Wesleyan church in memory of Levi. Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
