HORNELL/HOWARD, N.Y. - Lewis Richard "Dick" Jenkins, 76, of 2830 Bennett Road, Hornell, (Town of Howard), died unexpectedly Saturday evening (May 11, 2019) at his home with his loving wife by his side.



Born in Akron, Ohio on Aug. 5, 1942, he was the son of Dohme and Loretta (Dodson) Jenkins.



Dick grew up in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Akron Central School (class of 1960). He competed on the school swim team and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.



A veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam era, Dick served his country from 1961-1965. While in the Navy, he was stationed aboard the USS Diamond Head (an ammunition ship) and served as a radio operator and Morse Code communicator. Dick was proud of the fact that he had been stationed off the coast of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.



Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Dick was employed for a time at Hornell Television as an Antenna Installer and also at Sears & Roebuck as a Service Manager. He later worked as a Forklift Operator for Matthews & Fields Lumber of Rochester. Dick was employed as a Professional Driver for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 30 years (1969-1999). During his employment at UPS, he received 20- and 30-year Safe Driving awards, and was inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor. His UPS "family" referred to Dick as "The Legend."



Dick's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, 4th of July picnics, Andover fireworks and annual "Shoot Fest." He was a weekend farmer, enjoyed taking care of his property and mowing his lawn, and was a long-time member of the Arkport American Legion.



He was married on Jan. 10, 1966 in St. Joachim's Church of Canisteo to Patricia "Pat" Jacobs, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, John Joseph (Michele Schutt) Jenkins of Macedon, N.Y. and Richard Thomas "Tommy" (Jill) Jenkins of Summerfield, Fla.; his daughter, Wendy Michele (Brett) Evans of Lincoln, DE; his former daughter-in-law, Linda Jenkins of Macedon; four grandchildren, Brittanie (Aaron) Sutton, Brett (Amanda Campbell) Evans Jr., Andrew Jenkins and Bailey Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Emma Sutton; another great-granddaughter, Madeline Sutton, "on the way"; "adopted" son, Jason Smith; and best friend and "brother he never had," Gerard Smith.



The family of Lewis Richard "Dick" Jenkins will receive friends on Friday, May 17, from 3- 6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m., with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. During the service, family and friends will have an opportunity to share stories about Dick.



Dick's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary