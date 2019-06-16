|
|
Linda D. Shults Abbott died June 2, 2019.
Linda is finally at peace and able to join her beloved husband, Bill, in Heaven. She's been missing him terribly for seven plus years.
Linda was born in Hornell, and has lived in the bay area for 50 years, always calling it her home. She was a longtime member of the Almaden Golf & Country Club. She was a volunteer with the for over 30 years.
She is survived by her older sister, Martha Davidson of Hornell; her younger brother, Eric Shults (Beth); her son, Scott Day of Goleta, CA; step-children, Carol Schuler (Glen), Susan Underwood (Chris), William (Bill) Abbott III; and two grandchildren, Matthew Underwood and Sarah Underwood; along with nieces, nephews, life-long friends, and extended family.
Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Oak Hill Funeral & Memorial Park at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 16, 2019