ARKPORT, N.Y. - Linda E. Sutton, 71, of 8514 Bishopville Road, Arkport (Town of Almond) died Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 13, 2019) at her home, following a long illness.
Born in Wilmington, Ohio on Oct. 14, 1948, she was the daughter of Earl and Mary (Curl) Creighton.
Linda lived in Wilmington, Ohio until the age of 14 at which time her family moved to Sarasota, Fla. She was a graduate of Sarasota High School (class of 1966) and was a member of the Art Club.
She was married on April 12, 1975 to Michael E. Sutton who died Oct. 13, 2016. Linda and Mike resided several places throughout the years, including Almond, N.Y. and Bossier City, La. They moved to Arkport in 1988.
Linda was an avid reader who enjoyed reading fictional novels. She also enjoyed the outdoors and love working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was very creative and enjoyed drawing and making decorations. Her greatest joy, however, was simply enjoying the time spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Michael, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Lynn Sutton; and her father, Earl Creighton.
Surviving are two sons, Chris Sutton of Arkport and Randy (Heather) Sutton of St. Augustine, Fla.; her daughter, Nichole (David) Preston of Hornell; her mother, Mary Vaughan of Sarasota, Fla.; her grandchildren, Philip (Brittany) Sutton, Cody Sutton, Kaylee Sutton, Sierra Sutton and Lindsay Preston; her great-grandchildren, Nash Sutton, Boe Sutton and Levi Sutton.
At Linda's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Final interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Alfred Station, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019