Linda J. (Holevinski) Kyler

Linda J. (Holevinski) Kyler Obituary
CANISTEO - Linda J. (Holevinski) Kyler, 72, of County Route 29, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening (Nov. 5, 2019) at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Linda was born Feb. 19, 1947 in Scranton, Pa. to Anthony and Jean (McCullough) Holevinski.

Linda was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving our country from 1965-66. She worked at the Gannett Newspaper in Rochester as a typesetter. In 2011 she retired from the NY State Department of Criminal Justice as a fingerprint analyst moved to Canisteo to be a caregiver to her parents.

Linda is survived by her father, Anthony Holevinski of Canisteo; four brothers, Robert (Ann) Holevinski of Livonia, William (Debra) Holevinski of Canisteo, David (Linda) Holevinski of Hemlock and Michael (Christie) Holevinski of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Linda was predeceased by her mother Jean in April of 2017.

There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, County Route 69, Canisteo. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Bath National Cemetery

Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to either Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870 or to the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, 6034 County Route 69, Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
