HORNELL - Linda L. Kerr, 73, of 6503 Ellsworth St. Ext., Hornell, died Wednesday afternoon (May 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.



Born at the former Bethesda Community Hospital in North Hornell on April 1, 1946, she was the daughter of Warren and Barbara (Hallett) Harwood.



For over 23 years, Linda was employed at Gunlocke Corporation in Wayland, retiring in 2005. She was a former member of the Hornell Moose Lodge and the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary in Hornell. She enjoyed spending time at various casinos and also loved traveling and taking trips throughout the country.



Linda was the mother of four sons, grandmother of nine and the great-grandmother of three. Blessed with such a wonder family, she thoroughly enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren - especially her granddaughter, Caroline and grandson, Markus Kerr.



In 1970, she was married in Alfred Station to Gregory A. Kerr. They were married for over 49 years!



In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Harwood; and her sister, Patricia Bebout.



Surviving are her husband, Gregory A. Kerr; four sons, Gerald L. Nichols, Patrick L. Nichols, Gregory A. Kerr Jr. and Michael S. Kerr of the Hornell area; three sisters, Wanda (Don) Lewis, Bonnie (Robert) Turner and Cheryl (Ron) Creeley, all of Hornell; two brothers, Rusty (Carolyn) Harwood and Gary (Melody) Harwood of Hornell; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of Hornell, Bath and Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.



At Linda's request, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Final interment will be in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary