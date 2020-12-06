1/1
Linda L. O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Linda L. O'Brien, 70, of Sawyer Street Site, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at her home following a long illness.

Born in Moosic, Pa., Sept. 27, 1950, the daughter of Clinton and Helen (Armitage) Ilges Sr., she had resided in the Hornell/Canisteo area her entire life and was a graduate of Canisteo Central School class of 1969. Linda was a stay at home Mom who enjoyed visiting and swimming with friends at the Hornell YMCA and enjoyed lunches at the Hornell Senior Center and attending church functions and dinners at the United Presbyterian Church of Hornell.

She was predeceased by both of her parents, husband Richard "Rich" O'Brien on April 13, 2010 and infant son Paul Richard O'Brien on March 16, 1975.

Linda is survived by her two daughters, Tammi O'Brien of Tampa, Fla. and Kari Capluzzi of Hornell, two brothers, Clinton Ilges of Greenwood and Terry (Jennifer) Ilges of North Hornell and one sister, Patricia Fearson of Rochester. Also surviving are her four grandsons, Brendan (Sara Woodworth) Eveland of Hartsville; Conner Eveland of Tampa, Fla.; Colin Eveland of Tampa, Fla. and Cameron Eveland of Tampa, Fla.. One great granddaughter; Rielynn Eveland of Hartsville and one soon to be great granddaughter.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownand powersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Anthony M. Cone, Director at Bender-Brown and Powers Funeral Home.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to: The United Presbyterian Church of Hornell, 150 Main St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843 and The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved