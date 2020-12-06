HORNELL - Linda L. O'Brien, 70, of Sawyer Street Site, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
Born in Moosic, Pa., Sept. 27, 1950, the daughter of Clinton and Helen (Armitage) Ilges Sr., she had resided in the Hornell/Canisteo area her entire life and was a graduate of Canisteo Central School class of 1969. Linda was a stay at home Mom who enjoyed visiting and swimming with friends at the Hornell YMCA and enjoyed lunches at the Hornell Senior Center and attending church functions and dinners at the United Presbyterian Church of Hornell.
She was predeceased by both of her parents, husband Richard "Rich" O'Brien on April 13, 2010 and infant son Paul Richard O'Brien on March 16, 1975.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Tammi O'Brien of Tampa, Fla. and Kari Capluzzi of Hornell, two brothers, Clinton Ilges of Greenwood and Terry (Jennifer) Ilges of North Hornell and one sister, Patricia Fearson of Rochester. Also surviving are her four grandsons, Brendan (Sara Woodworth) Eveland of Hartsville; Conner Eveland of Tampa, Fla.; Colin Eveland of Tampa, Fla. and Cameron Eveland of Tampa, Fla.. One great granddaughter; Rielynn Eveland of Hartsville and one soon to be great granddaughter.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to: The United Presbyterian Church of Hornell, 150 Main St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843 and The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.