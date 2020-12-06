BATH, N.Y. - Linda S. Youngs, 73, of 6649 State Route 415, Bath, died Thursday morning (Dec. 3, 2020) at Arnot Ogden Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Corning on Sept. 14, 1947, she was the daughter of John and Ann (Briensiky) Petrowsky.
Linda grew up in Prattsburgh, N.Y. and was a graduate of Prattsburgh High School (class of 1965). She later attended Corning Community College, majoring in Accounting.
She was employed for a time at H&R Block, preparing taxes and for over 20 years served as a Taxi Driver in Corning, N.Y.
Linda was an avid Bingo player and also loved watching both NBA and WNBA games on TV. She enjoyed crocheting; talking and texting with her friends on the phone and was active on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Whible and her second husband, Leonard Youngs Sr.
Surviving are her daughter, Julie (Gary) Goodrich of Ohio; her son, John Youngs of Bath; three grandchildren; many step-children and grand-stepchildren.
At Linda's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with a "Celebration of Life" to be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Linda's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
