|
|
HORNELL - Lisa Marie Ray, 53, native of the Canisteo Valley, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., Jan. 27, 1966, the daughter of Joseph and Doris (Stiles) Ordway, she had resided in the Canisteo and Hornell area her entire life. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School District, Class of 1985 and later pursued her career in cosmetology. On April 2, 1988 she married James Ray, who survives, and spent the next 31 years happily married, dedicating their lives to true love and happiness. Throughout the years, Lisa was often referred to as "Momma Ray" because of her contagious smile and affectionate love for others. Anyone who visited the Ray residence was always welcomed with open arms and promised breakfast the next morning. She will be remembered for her motherly personality that made us all feel so loved.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, James Ray of Hornell; a daughter, Jessica (Otto) House of Hornell; two sons, Scott (Taylor) Ray of Illinois and James Ray of Virginia; and one nephew she raised as her own, Frankie Ray of Hornell; five grandchildren, Patience N., Owen M., Ethan J., and Zachary House and Liam J. Ray; five sisters, Joy (Dave) Towner, Sally (Steve) Weed, Patricia (Steve) Knapp, Becky (Joe) Baker and Jennifer (John) Foy, all of Canisteo; three brothers, Jeffery (Kathy) Ordway of Canisteo, Michael (Sally) Ordway of Greenwood and Joel (Linda) Ordway of Canisteo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Wednesday (July 10, 2019) from 4-7 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (July 11, 2019) at 11 a.m., Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Lisa wishes donations to the Hornell Gardens Activity Fund, 434 Monroe Ave., Hornell, NY 14843 where she enjoyed working as the activities coordinator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 9, 2019