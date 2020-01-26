|
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Lois E. Marsh, 90, of Wellsville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born April 25, 1929, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Paul and Mabelle McElheney Chamberlain. On Jan. 3, 1953, in Cuba, she married Donald D. Marsh, who predeceased her on Jan. 29, 1991.
A graduate of Cuba High School, she was employed by New York Telephone Company and Jones Memorial Hospital. Lois was a member of Crosstown Alliance Church in Wellsville.
Surviving are three sons, Michael (Linda) Marsh of South Carolina, Francis "Pete" (Kerri) Marsh of Rhode Island, and Matthew (Barbara) Marsh of Bolivar; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald Chamberlain and Lawrence Chamberlain.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 North Highland Ave., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020