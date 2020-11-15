Lois (Stempfle) McHenry, recently of Chapel Hill, NC and longtime resident of Hornell, NY, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020 at age 92. Born in 1928 to Bill and Florence Stempfle of Bath, NY, she graduated Haverling High School in 1946 and then earned a BA in Economics from Mount Holyoke College in 1950. In 1951 she married the love of her life, Philip F. McHenry, and they settled in Hornell, where Phil carried on his work at A. McHenry & Co., the family's jewelry business.
Lois's life was centered on her family and volunteer work. She was the proud mother of two sons, Bill and Dave. She especially enjoyed spending time with her boys and their families during holiday and summer visits. Lois's extensive volunteer work included 30 years of service on the Board of the Hornell Public Library and the Board of the YMCA, and contributions to the Hornell Fortnightly Club, the Fortnightly Book Club and Music Group, Literacy Volunteers, the Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Women's Organization, the Narcissa Prentiss House in Prattsburgh and the Glenn Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport.
After 50 years in Hornell, Lois retired to Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill, NC, continuing her volunteer work in the library and gift shop and taking in numerous educational programs, lectures and concerts in the surrounding area. She continued her lifelong love for singing by joining the Meadow Singers choral group. The highlight of every year was returning to the McHenry family cottage on Keuka Lake, where she celebrated 70 summers. She was a lifetime member of the Keuka Yacht Club.
Lois loved traveling, whether it be sailing trips with her husband, family car expeditions across the US, or travel abroad with friends. She was also an avid reader, accomplished bridge player and prolific knitter, having knit over 400 children's sweaters that were donated to the World Vision's Knit for Kids program. No matter where Lois resided or traveled, her warm smile and sociable nature attracted new and old friends alike. She loved visits with her family and friends and was fond of saying what a wonderful life she had and how grateful she was for those with whom she shared it.
Lois was predeceased by her husband, Philip, in 1994.
She is survived by her brother, Bill (Jackie) of Chapel Hill, NC, as well as her two sons: Bill and Dave (Sue) of Westford, MA, along with her grandchildren: Lisa, Steve, Sam, Andrew, Russell and Philip and her seven great-grandchildren: Ben, Caroline, Isla, Lucas, Raegan, Emma and David. Additional family includes numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family hopes to host a Celebration of Life event next summer.
For updates, please e-mail contact information to LSM.memorial@gmail.com
Donations in Lois' memory can be made to the Hornell YMCA and the Hornell Public Library.