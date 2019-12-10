Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola J. Cline


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola J. Cline Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Lola J. Cline, 85, of 1974 Hallsport Road, passed away on Monday (December 9, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House.

She was born July 14, 1934 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Harry S. and Florence (Baker) Allen. On Aug. 2, 1952 in Wellsville, she married Lester V. Cline, who survives.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lola was a Restorative Aide at the Highland Park Healthcare Center in Wellsville, and was the Office Manager at Cline Retreading Company in Wellsville. She enjoyed reading, making afghans, bowling and watching television.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Cline and Kenneth (Teresa) Cline; a daughter, Debra (Guy) Jackson, all of Wellsville; a brother, Richard Allen; a half-brother, Lelon (Shirley) Allen; 11 grandchildren, Tabitha (Mark) Jachlewski, Rachel (John) Wells, Nathanael (Erinnae) Cline, Deborah Cline, Timothy (Amy) Cline, Jason Cline, Megan (Michael) Fanelli, Jerad Cline, Andrew (Ashleigh) Cline, Carissa Jackson, and Jennifer (Justin) Henry; 10 great-grandchildren, Atley, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Brenda, Luca, Wrigley, Ripken, Logan, Braedyn, and Colin; several nieces and nephews; and two special sisters-in-law, Ruth Carney and Eleanor Harrison.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Eva Allen; her sister, Bonnie (Allen) Wheeler; step brother, Robert Eck; sister-in-law, Marcella Allen; special brother-in-law, Harry Carney; and a great-grandson, Salvatore Fanelli.

At Lola's request there will be no prior visitation or service.

Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -