WELLSVILLE - Lola J. Cline, 85, of 1974 Hallsport Road, passed away on Monday (December 9, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House.
She was born July 14, 1934 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Harry S. and Florence (Baker) Allen. On Aug. 2, 1952 in Wellsville, she married Lester V. Cline, who survives.
In addition to being a homemaker, Lola was a Restorative Aide at the Highland Park Healthcare Center in Wellsville, and was the Office Manager at Cline Retreading Company in Wellsville. She enjoyed reading, making afghans, bowling and watching television.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Cline and Kenneth (Teresa) Cline; a daughter, Debra (Guy) Jackson, all of Wellsville; a brother, Richard Allen; a half-brother, Lelon (Shirley) Allen; 11 grandchildren, Tabitha (Mark) Jachlewski, Rachel (John) Wells, Nathanael (Erinnae) Cline, Deborah Cline, Timothy (Amy) Cline, Jason Cline, Megan (Michael) Fanelli, Jerad Cline, Andrew (Ashleigh) Cline, Carissa Jackson, and Jennifer (Justin) Henry; 10 great-grandchildren, Atley, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Brenda, Luca, Wrigley, Ripken, Logan, Braedyn, and Colin; several nieces and nephews; and two special sisters-in-law, Ruth Carney and Eleanor Harrison.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Eva Allen; her sister, Bonnie (Allen) Wheeler; step brother, Robert Eck; sister-in-law, Marcella Allen; special brother-in-law, Harry Carney; and a great-grandson, Salvatore Fanelli.
At Lola's request there will be no prior visitation or service.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019