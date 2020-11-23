ANDOVER - Lorene A. McLean, 92, passed away after a brief illness on Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville.
Lorene was born on May 7, 1928 in Canisteo to David and Maetta (Vanzile) Spencer. On April 14, 1956, she married Lewis D. McLean, who predeceased her on Aug. 9, 1995.
Lorene is survived by four children, Rand (Carmelita) Gallagher of Carlsbad, Calif., David Gallagher of Pueblo, Colo., Linda (Lowell Dickerson) Bierman and Nina Harrison, both of Andover; one sister in law, Violet Spencer of Ontario; seven grandchildren, Michelle Shryer, Brian Gallagher, Richard Gallagher, Jessica Johnson, Sheri Lewis Mason, Eric Harrison and Jenna Palys; many great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 39 years, she was predeceased by three siblings, Doris Schloesser, Donald Spencer and Dale Spencer.
Lorene lived a life of overcoming obstacles. She attended rural school in the Canisteo area for several years. At age13 she became the first reported case of polio in Steuben County. She spent many months recovering from some of the effects at a facility in Ithaca where she continued her schooling. After returning home her family relocated to Andover where she attended Andover Central School. She always regretted not graduating, so in 1975 she was extremely proud of receiving her GED.
In addition to her many responsibilities as a wife and mother she worked as a home health aide and for many years worked the local elections as an election monitor.
She was a long-time member of Andover Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Lorene enjoyed the many trips she took with the Andover Golden Agers.
Lorene was an avid reader and loved listening to country music. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with her children and later with her grandchildren. In her later years she looked forward to spending Saturday afternoons playing cards with her daughters at the nursing home, where she also enjoying a good game of BINGO.
She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for all the greeting cards that she sent that would brighten their day.
There will be no prior visitation. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Bennett's Creek Cemetery in Canisteo at a date to be determined.
Memorial contributions in Lorene's name may be made to Andover Free Library, PO Box 745, Andover, NY 14806 or SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.