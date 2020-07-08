Loretta Dianne Moore, 80, of Webb Road, passed away Monday (July 6, 2020) at her home.
Born in North Hornell on April 1, 1940, she was the daughter of Thomas F. Harwood and Elizabeth Comfort Harwood. Dianne had resided nearly all her life in the Hornell area. She was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School, Class of 1958.
Dianne enjoyed spending time with family and making memories with her grandchildren, genealogy research, watching sports, and gathering to play cards and scrabble. She cherished road trips with her best friend and sister Sandy to visit her brothers. She also loved talking with people and sharing stories.
In her younger years Dianne was employed in the Accounting Bureau at the former Erie Railroad in Hornell and then later Scranton, Pa. She was a member of the former Ivanhoe Chapter #160, Order of Eastern Star in Hornell, and the Wednesday afternoon women's bowling leagues at the Hornell bowling alley. She also enjoyed coaching youth softball for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Randy Harwood; her brother-in-law, Lewis Mehlenbacher; and her niece, Debra Mehlenbacher.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, George Moore Sr. of Hornell; four children, Cathy Shutt of Arkport; George Moore Jr. (Dawn Timothy) of Coudersport, Pa.; Daniel Moore (Jennifer Kilbury) of Hornell; Liz Moore of Arkport; three sisters: Sandra Mehlenbacher of Canisteo, Linda Drum of Hornell, and Penny Davidson (Kirk McRae) of Hornell; two brothers: Thomas Harwood Jr. of California and Michael Harwood, also of California; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandsons.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook at brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Dianne's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to CareFirst, located at 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.