HORNELL - Loretta M. Messina, 85, formerly of Cream Hill Road, Arkport, N.Y., died Thursday afternoon (May 2, 2019) at Hornell Gardens where she had resided for the past seven years.



Born in Corning, N.Y. on Feb. 7, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Blanche (Sibley) Damon.



Loretta grew up in the Elmira and Amherst areas and attended Kenmore High School and later graduated from Horseheads High School (class of 1951). In her younger years she enjoyed traveling from Maine to California. Loretta had been employed as a secretary in the Military Engineering Department of Bausch & Lomb in Rochester. She later worked as a secretary at Sears in Hornell.



She had been a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Loretta enjoyed listening to music and playing the lottery (which she enjoyed many "winners" throughout the years.) Her greatest joy in life was simply spending time with her family and many friends.



Loretta was preceded in death by her former husband, Anthony "Tony" Messina who died in 1996. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Calista "Chris" Mazzella, Irene Snyder and Catherine Cornish; and her dear friend, Seymour Woodworth.



Surviving are two daughters, Pauline Messina and Justine (Chris Rappa) Messina, both of Chambersburg, Pa.; one son, Anthony "Tony" (Patti) Messina of Springwater, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Eric (Misty) Grillo, Christy (Jason) Rugh, Robbie (Hope) Cameron, Shawn Cameron, Amera Sagonas and Solena Sagonas; seven great-grandchildren, Jude, Luciana, Jett, Cadence, Peyton, Cameron and Atley; and several nieces and nephews.



The family of Loretta M. Messina will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1 p.m. with Lynsey Cameron officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery.



The Messina family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Hornell Gardens, for the wonderful care and support given to their mother/grandmother during her final days. Their compassion will never be forgotten. Thank-you!



Loretta's family request that memorial contributions in her name be made to Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843; or to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



