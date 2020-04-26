Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Baker


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Baker Obituary
ALMOND - Lorraine Baker was born on Nov. 21,1944, and passed away April 22, 2020 at UR/St James Hospital. She was born in Wellsville, NY to Mary Washburn Baker and Wilfred Baker and lived most of her life in Almond, NY. She attended Alfred-Almond Central School, graduating in 1965.

Lorraine enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and collecting porcelain elephants and time with family. We will all miss her phone calls just to see "what's going on?"

She is survived by her sister, Rosemary (Victor) Lonsberry of Gorham, NY; nephews, Randy (Kim Berg) Hurd of Almond, Scott (Susan) Hurd of Manchester, NY; great-nieces, April (Chad) Ernisse of Rochester, NY and Noel (James) Valder of Shortsville, NY; as well as great-great-niece, Madelynn Valder and great-great-nephew, Bennet Ernisse.

We would like to thank Lorraine's very special cousins, Alice Allen and Sandy and Don Washburn for the love, support, assistance and care they gave her over the years.

A private service will be held due to current gathering restrictions. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfunerahomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -