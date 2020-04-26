|
|
ALMOND - Lorraine Baker was born on Nov. 21,1944, and passed away April 22, 2020 at UR/St James Hospital. She was born in Wellsville, NY to Mary Washburn Baker and Wilfred Baker and lived most of her life in Almond, NY. She attended Alfred-Almond Central School, graduating in 1965.
Lorraine enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and collecting porcelain elephants and time with family. We will all miss her phone calls just to see "what's going on?"
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary (Victor) Lonsberry of Gorham, NY; nephews, Randy (Kim Berg) Hurd of Almond, Scott (Susan) Hurd of Manchester, NY; great-nieces, April (Chad) Ernisse of Rochester, NY and Noel (James) Valder of Shortsville, NY; as well as great-great-niece, Madelynn Valder and great-great-nephew, Bennet Ernisse.
We would like to thank Lorraine's very special cousins, Alice Allen and Sandy and Don Washburn for the love, support, assistance and care they gave her over the years.
A private service will be held due to current gathering restrictions. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfunerahomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020