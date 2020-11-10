1/1
Louella M. Reuning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Louella M. Reuning, 93, formerly of 27 School St., passed away on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center from complications of COVID. She was born on Jan. 26, 1927 in Brockway, Pa., the daughter of Wade and Edna (Dull) Weirich. On July 13, 1946, in Wellsville, she married H. John "Jack" Reuning, who predeceased her on June 22, 2004.

Louella was a graduate of Brockway High School. She was formerly employed at Worthington Corporation, Reuning's Bakery, and was a beloved Lunch Lady at the Wellsville Elementary School cafeteria for 20 years, retiring in 1995.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, John Reuning IV; her siblings, Frances Lynady, Albert "Bud" Weirich, Charles "Jim" Weirich, Erma Smith, and Donald "Pete" Weirich.

Friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 S. Main Street, in Wellsville with Rev. Carol Stewart presiding.

Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the SPCA Serving Allegany County, or any charity of the donor's choice.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved