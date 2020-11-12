1/1
Louis C. "Louie" Smith Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis C. "Louie" Smith, Sr., 89, of Town of Willing, Wellsville, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville.

Born June 10, 1931, in Willing, he was the son of David and Edna Bassett Smith. He was married to the former Myrtle L. Brandes, who predeceased him on Oct. 12, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Willing, Louie was employed as a crane operator by Air Preheater for 39 years. Among his many accomplishments was obtaining his small plane solo license. A self-taught musician, he played the guitar and fiddle in various country bands over a span of 50 years. In later years, his music of choice was bluegrass. He faithfully participated in the "Old Timers" gatherings of musicians at various places, the Vets Club being the last. He was an avid John Deere owner and enthusiast.

Louie was a friend to many and had a story or joke for everyone. He loved Myrtle's home cooking and cherished time with his family.

Surviving are: four children, Gloria Buell of Wellsville, Louis (Marj) Smith, Jr. of Scio, Dale (Barb) Smith of Mechanicsville, VA, and Michael (Laurie) Smith of Wellsville; seven grandchildren, AnnMarie (Michael) Hennessy of Wellsville, Melanie (Michael) Culver of West Virginia, Jason Smith of Belmont, Ryan Smith stationed with the US Air Force in North Carolina, Julia Smith stationed with the US Air Force in Colorado, Jacob Smith of Virginia, and Emily Smith of Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Dominik (Virginia) Culver, Eric Culver, and Nickolas Culver, all of West Virginia, Brenna Hennessy of Rochester, and Colleen Hennessy of Wellsville; four sisters, Ruth Bell of Groton, Florence Buckley of Wellsville, June (Albert) Shannon of Elmira, and Phyllis (James) Keeley of Auburn; three brothers, Kenneth Smith of Andover, Eldyn (Mary) Smith of Willing, and David (JoAnn) Smith, Jr. of Afton, TN; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 70 years, Myrtle, he was predeceased by three siblings, Leon Smith, Marian Smith, and Doris Hill.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Hallsport Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved