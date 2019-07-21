|
|
Mr. Louis Joseph Galeazzo, 79, of Clarendon, N.C. passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by people he loved and his two precious Shar Pei's, Sam and Moxie. He was born Aug. 30, 1939 in Elk County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony J. Galeazzo and Elvira Bevacqua Galeazzo.
Mr. Galeazzo grew up in Hornell and Canisteo, N.Y. During his younger years, he played for the Hornell Little League and worked for the Hornell Dodgers as a ground's keeper. In 1959 he graduated from Canisteo Central High School and in 1960 enlisted in the United States Air Force. Stationed in Colorado, New York and Alaska, Louis was one of the first people trained in the Titan Missile Program.
In September of 1969 Louis married Mary Ann Alterio, whom he met while stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, New York. Together they had three beautiful children, Robert, Frank and Jodi. Louis belonged to a long list of organizations including, the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department where he proudly held the title of President. During 9/11 he was recognized for his successful fundraising efforts to help the fallen first responders and their families. For many years he was a coach for the Peekskill Lapolla Little League.
Louis leaves behind his present wife, Francene Costello whom he married on Jan. 13, 2002; sons, Robert Galeazzo of Watertown, N.Y., Frank Galeazzo and wife, Elizabeth of Jamestown, N.Y.; daughter, Jodi Galeazzo of Durham, North Carolina; brothers, David Galeazzo and wife, Diane of Webster, N.Y.; Anthony Galeazzo of Alfred Station; two grandchildren, Bradley and Ashlyn Galeazzo. He is survived by his step-children, Christopher Costello, Jeanene Marino, Trude Demers, Darryl Costello, several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louis was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann, and his younger brother, Caesar Galeazzo.
The Funeral Mass was July 5, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, 225 East Lake Blvd., Mahopac, N.Y. Burial at the Assumption Cemetery, Cortlandt Manor, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Louis's memory to . www.stjude.org/donate
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 21, 2019