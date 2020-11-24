1/1
Louise M. Coates
SCIO - Louise M. Coates, 94, of 4078 Pine St., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital, one day shy of her of her 95th birthday. She was born Nov. 22, 1925 in Rexville, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Keegan) Birmingham. On Nov. 18, 1948 in Rexville she married Ralph Coates, who predeceased her on Feb. 22, 2013.

Louise has resided in Scio for several years, and was formerly employed by National Fuel Gas, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed walking, reading, watching the Buffalo Bills, and visiting with her many friends in the Scio community.

She is survived by her son, Gerry Coates of Solvang, Calif.; two granddaughters, Megan (Brian) Ricci of Solvang, Calif., and Arin (Billy) Meade of Oakley, Utah; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Hannah Ricci; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband by three sisters, Gertrude McCormick, Mary Francisco, and Helen Murphy; and three brothers, Donald, Robert, and Lynn Birmingham.

A private graveside service is being planned for a later date at Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio. Please consider memorial donations to the Scio Memorial Library, or Fairlawn Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com


Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
