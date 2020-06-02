HORNELL - Louise R. Walsh, 87, of Clarence, NY, formerly of Hornell, died early Monday morning (June 1, 2020) at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) in Buffalo, following a long illness.
Born in Scranton, Pa. on Oct. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Francis and Florence (Leeming) O'Brien and the adopted-daughter of Harry and Florence Wright.
Louise grew up in Nicholson, Pa. and attended Nicholson High School. She resided in the Hornell area throughout the 1950's, 60's and 70's and had been employed for many years as a Nurse's Aide at Hornell Gardens. In the mid-1980's, she moved south and for the next 30 years, divided her time by living in Florida, North Carolina and New York State to be near her family.
While living in Hornell she had been a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Louise was married on Nov. 20, 1947 to Daniel Walsh, who died in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Walsh, who died in 2015 and her sons-in-law, Jack Emo, Dale Baker, and Roy Thomson.
Surviving are six daughters, Mary Ann Emo of Hornell, Peggy Baker of Trenton, FL, Roseleen (Dale) Butler of Trenton, FL, Patricia Thomson of Clarence, NY, Eileen Walsh of Hornell and Maureen Walsh of Hornell; six sons, Danny Walsh of Sayre, Pa., Jim (Trish) Walsh of North Pole, AK, Patrick (Lita) Walsh of Greenville, SC, Michael Walsh of Scottsville, NY, John (Diane) Walsh of Hornell and Barry (Margaret) Walsh of Knoxville, TN; 50 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church with Father Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Louise Walsh will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 10 a.m.,by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Louise's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Church, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.