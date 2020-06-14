Lucciano G. Brundu
HORNELL - Lucciano G. "Lu" Brundu, 84, passed peacefully Friday evening (June 12, 2020) at his home on Hornell Street, with his loving family at his side.

There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to meet his family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont, where a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (June 18, 2020), with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Lucciano G. "Lu" Brundu.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
