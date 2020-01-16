|
PERRY, N.Y. - Lucy T. Orologio, 86 of Perry, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville.
She was born April 7, 1933 in Hornell to the late Malvina Schiavi. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Jack Orologio; and her sister, Mary Kiefer.
Lucy worked for many years in the business office at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw, N.Y. Family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Norm) Carney of Palmetto, Fla., Coleen (Bob) Wiggins of Hornell, Cathy (Joe) Van Remmen of Perry, Vinny (Jill) Orologio of Fairport; grandchildren, Chris Carney, Brett (Jess) Carney, Melissa Wiggins, Erin (Steve) Shinebarger, Brittni (Derek) Kwiecien, Samantha, Bree, Vincent, Bella, Sophia Orologio; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Colton, Bennett, Gianna, Carson, Preston and Elliana; along with several close relatives, including her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There are no prior calling hours. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at St. Isidore's Catholic Parish (St. Joseph's Church) 71 Leicester St., Perry, N.Y. 14530. She will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Meals on wheels/office of the aging, 8 Perry Ave., Warsaw, N.Y. 14569; or to , www.dementiasociety.org. For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St., Perry, N.Y. 14530.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020