Lucy T. Scrocco
HORNELL - Lucy T. Scrocco, 97, formerly of Hornell, died Friday evening (July 31, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Cortland, N.Y., following a long illness.

Born in Hornell on June 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Miele) Ermy.

Lucy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School. She later attended Hornell High School. For several years she was employed as a seamstress at the former Dolores Dress Factory in Hornell.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She had been a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies of Columbus and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sons of Italy.

Throughout the years, Lucy enjoyed walking and exercising, long before it became fashionable. She loved watching television and especially enjoyed tuning into her favorite Soap Operas. She enjoyed spending time cleaning her apartments and often took care of her extended family by cleaning their homes.

Lucy was married on Aug. 24, 1946 to John Scrocco, who died in 1986. Lucy was also preceded in death by her brother, Anthony "Butch" Ermy; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sophie (Dominic) Lisi, Mary Noble, Adeline (Joe) Schillaci and Mitzi (Pete) Cartella and Louis Bozzette.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary (Jeffrey Heliseva) Voorhees of Cortland; her sister, Ann Bozzette of Mt. Morris; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Ermy of Hornell; and many nieces and nephews.

The family of Lucy T. Scrocco will receive friends on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

PLEASE NOTE: Everyone will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing both at the Dagon Funeral Home and at St. Ann's Church!

Lucy's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Church, 29 Erie Ave., Hornell, N.Y. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
