WAYLAND - Lynetta J. Trudeau, 71, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.



Lynetta was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Morrison) Brown. She grew up in the Penn Yan area and was a graduate of the Dundee Central School District class of 1966. She was married on May 18, 1984 to Pierre W. Trudeau who together had celebrated over 34 years of marriage prior to Pierre's passing on Nov. 6, 2019. Lynetta had been employed at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Groveland where she had served as a Store Clerk for several years.



Lynetta enjoyed going to church along with selling many different companies products, cooking and trying many new or different recipes, going to craft stores and doing craft's with her grandchildren, along with reading. Lynetta was a very hard working and fun loving person who received much enjoyment from helping others.



Besides her husband Pierre, Lynetta was pre-deceased by her parents, and her sisters, Doris Areford and Sally Wilkinson.



She is survived by her daughter, Pierrette Trudeau (Don Hillhouse) of Geneseo; a son, Shawn (Shawna) Trudeau; her step-children, Pete, Paul, Phil and Penny Trudeau; her grandchildren, Sha (Jeffrey) Shay of Wayland, Alicia Scott of Batavia, Owen, Colette, Noah, Elise Trudeau and several other grandchildren. Her great-grandchildren, Deven and Aaron Rader, Vincent Venezia, and was awaiting the arrival of her newest great-grandchild, Zayne Pierre Geyer, along with several other great grandchildren and a sister, Prudence Rapalee of Pennsylvania.



Lynetta's funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland.



Friends and family who wish may make memorial contributions to any Veteran's Organization or Animal Shelter of their choice in her memory.

