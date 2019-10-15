|
Our angel Lynne Cheryl Boardman went to meet the Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief, yet devastating illness.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Joy Kathryn Boardman and her fiancé Shane Callanan; sisters, Terri (Maurice) Farneti and Beverly (Scott) Moss; brother, William Benjamin Boardman III; and her mother, Barbara Dodge Boardman. She is predeceased by her father, William Benjamin Boardman Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Will and Glenn Moss; niece, Ashley Gray; and relatives on the Dodge and Boardman sides of the family.
Active with her church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, and volunteered passionately. She was a joy. Lynne served her country in the U.S. Navy.
Lynne exemplified unconditional love. She was a beautiful rare bird, a blessing to so many people, a gifted daughter of the King. She gave hope through her long handwritten letters full of prayers, warm comforting hugs, and care packages that lit up dark times. She was full of relentless support and encouragement. We can still hear her beautiful voice as she prayed and recited poems. She was amazing, creative, vibrant, and radiant inside and out...and was incredibly funny even in her final days. Clothed in strength and dignity, she unwaveringly hung onto the Lord with courage and commitment in the midst of hardship. God was her source of hope and she was filled with joy and peace because she trusted Him. She bloomed where she was planted. Lynne has left a lasting legacy of faith. Now she is completely healed. Hallelujah! Romans 15:13.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to: Staunton Grace Covenant Church, 410 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Note on memo of check: Towards the estate of Lynne Boardman.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019