HORNELL/AVON, N.Y. - Lynne E. Davis, 72, of 158 Sackett Road, Avon, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning (May 10, 2020) at Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport Nursing Facility in Brockport, N.Y.
Born in Penfield, N.Y. on December 25, 1947, she was the daughter of Joseph and Harriet Kotzin.
Lynne grew up in Penfield and was a graduate of Penfield High School (class of 1965). She later graduated from Bryant & Stratton College in Rochester, majoring in writing and journalism.
She resided in Beckley, WV for about 20 years and lived in Dansville for several years. She had resided in Avon for the past year. While living in the Rochester area, she had been employed at K-Mart and for most of her adult life worked as a telemarketer for several companies.
Lynne absolutely loved writing and was the author of several books, primarily mysteries and romance novels. She also had a deep love of music and enjoyed listening to just about any type of music including classical, county and rock and roll. She also spent countless hours crocheting. Her greatest joy, however, was simply spending time with her family and friends.
Being a very "spiritual" person, Lynne belonged to several churches throughout the years, including Southern Baptist and Presbyterian.
She was married Ronald Eugene Davis, who died September 28, 1998.
Surviving are her son, Chad "Tony" Landon of Hornell; two sisters, Sherry and Amy; eight grandchildren, Corie Kusse, Mersadizes Graham, Dawson Graham, Tapanga Landon, Trinity Landon, Anthony Landon, Ranezamae Landon and Bailey Stephens; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Lynne's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 17, 2020