Born on June 18, 1954, he was the second son of George and Georgia Psyhos.
Manuel grew up in Hornell and his first job was working in his Dad's restaurant, the Texas Café. He couldn't get out of the restaurant business, when he left the Texas Café he got a job at Nick Tahou's restaurant in Rochester, the home of the garbage plate, where he worked for many years.
He was a poet, actor, animal lover and entrepreneur. Manuel had a great love of God, which he found a great comfort.
Manuel passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Georgia Psyhos; and a brother, Jim Psyhos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Psyhos; Kelly's children, Rebecca King, Amie (Jordan) Craft of Alaska and Michael Hance; one sister, Elaine (Lincoln) Barnes; one brother, Peter (Kathy) Burns; one nephew, John Burns; two nieces, Shayna Gehl and Laura Kleemook; and two cousins, Elizabeth Steinberg and Nick (Janet) Martys.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday (July 13, 2019) at the Old Paths Bible Baptist Church, 4782 Hall Road, Holley, N.Y.
Online condolences or remembrances of Manuel are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 30, 2019